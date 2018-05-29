Belgium shooting: 3 killed, including 2 policewomen, after attacker stabs officers, steals their guns

EMBED </>More Videos

An attacker stabbed officers, stole their guns and then opened fire in Liege, Belgium on Tuesday, killing at least three. The Belgium federal prosecutor's office said "there are elements that make us believe that it was a terror attack." (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP Photo)

LIEGE, Belgium --
Two policewomen are among the three dead after a shooting and stabbing attack in Belgium on Tuesday.

The attack took place near a school in Liege, which is about 60 miles east of Brussels.

Officials said the attacker stabbed officers, stole their guns and opened fire on the officers. He also killed a 22-year-old passenger when he opened fire on a car nearby.

Police later shot and killed the gunman. He had earlier fled to a nearby college and taken a female hostage. No students at the college were harmed, and the gunman was flushed out of the building.

Sources told ABC News that the suspect was Benjamin Herman, a Belgian national who police knew to have been radicalized in prison.

The Belgium federal prosecutor's office told ABC News that "there are elements that make us believe that it was a terror attack."

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingstabbingpolice officerpolice officer killedu.s. & world
Top Stories
Triangle showers continue, flash flood threats across the state
Ironman signs hacked along highway referred to cyclists as 'idiots on bikes'
Not forgotten: 13 years ago, Bragg soldier died, memory lives on
Trump confirms North Korean leader headed to NY for talks on summit
TV crew killed when tree falls on vehicle in western NC
Alberto downgraded to depression, dumps heavy rains on South
Which Starbucks are closed for anti-bias training Tuesday?
Neighbor taken aback by brazen armed burglary at a Lee County home
Show More
Garden at Cary elementary school teaches kids and helps the community
Nat'l Guardsman missing after catastrophic Md. flash flood
Las Vegas Uber driver, passenger carjacked at gunpoint
FBI urging public to reboot routers to stop Russian malware
21-year-old man killed in Fayetteville home invasion, shooting
More News