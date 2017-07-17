POLITICS

2 more GOP senators oppose health bill, killing it for now

EMBED </>More Videos

Republicans cannot move forward for now with a proposed health care bill.

WASHINGTON, DC (WTVD) --
The latest GOP effort to repeal and replace "Obamacare" was fatally wounded in the Senate Monday night when two more Republican senators announced their opposition to legislation strongly backed by President Donald Trump.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The announcements from Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas left the Republican Party's long-promised efforts to get rid of President Barack Obama's health care legislation reeling. Next steps, if any, were not immediately clear.

Lee and Moran both said they could not support Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's legislation in its current form. They joined GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, both of whom announced their opposition right after McConnell released the bill last Thursday.

McConnell is now at least two votes short in the closely divided Senate and may have to go back to the drawing board or even begin to negotiate with Democrats, a prospect he's threatened but resisted so far.

McConnell's bill "fails to repeal the Affordable Care Act or address healthcare's rising costs. For the same reasons I could not support the previous version of this bill, I cannot support this one," said Moran.

It was the second straight failure for McConnell, who had to cancel a vote on an earlier version of the bill last month when defeat became inevitable.

Trump had kept his distance from the Senate process, but Monday night's development was a major blow for him, too, as the president failed to rally support for what has been the GOP's trademark issue for seven years - ever since Obama and the Democrats passed the Affordable Care Act in the first place.

The Senate bill eliminated mandates and taxes under Obamacare, and unraveled a Medicaid expansion. But for conservatives like Lee and Paul it didn't go far enough in delivering on Republican Party promises to undo Obama's law, while moderates like Collins viewed the bill as too extreme in yanking insurance coverage from millions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicshealth careObamacarepoliticsrepublicans
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Former NC Sen. Kay Hagan out of Georgia hospital
Former attorney general blasts NC district maps
NY Times asks court to toss Sarah Palin lawsuit
Major insurance groups call part of health bill 'unworkable'
More Politics
Top Stories
3 arrested in disappearance of missing man Cole Thomas
Wake Forest neighbors say townhomes plan not a good fit
Raleigh rattled by attack on woman at Lake Johnson
Father of man accused of shooting at deputy 'shocked'
Are you being cyberstalked?
Raleigh teen grateful he's alive after road rage shooting
Brunch law will have to wait in parts of Wake County
Walmart apologizes for racial slur in item description
Show More
Confusing lane markings on Durham Freeway to go away
Durham man charged in crash that kills motorcyclist
Garner man fatally stabbed, woman facing charges
Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic
Armstrong: Panthers' firing of GM is a head-scratcher
More News
Top Video
3 arrested in disappearance of missing man Cole Thomas
Wake Forest neighbors say townhomes plan not a good fit
Raleigh rattled by attack on woman at Lake Johnson
Too loud? Or price of living in downtown Durham?
More Video