30 days in, Trump's polls low, but supporters stand firm

Thirty days into his presidency, Trump supporters ABC11 spoke with are still firmly behind the president.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Exactly one month into the presidency of Donald Trump, a weekend Gallup poll shows 40 percent of Americans approve of the president's job performance so far.

That is historically low.

On average, American presidents, after their first month in office, enjoy a 61 percent approval rating.

On this one-month mark, ABC11 went back to do some deeper polling among Trump supporters here in the Triangle.

Last month, we rode with Kim Coley, from Cary, and Tom Price from Wake Forest on the bus from the Triangle to Washington D.C., for President Trump's inauguration.

On the phone Monday, Price said his support for the president hasn't waned.

"Man, I'm so impressed, I don't know how to tell you in words, Price said."(Trump is) like a breath of fresh air."

Coley, whose excitement made it hard for her to sleep on the bus ride to Washington, told us she's still proudly riding the "Trump train."

"It's 30 days into it and I'm grateful he doesn't care what the populace people think," Coley said.

Anti-Trump protests were in full swing on this Presidents' Day. So-called "Not my President" Day rallies were held in cities across the country.

The president's travel ban on immigrants from seven largely-Muslim countries and his crackdown on illegal immigration continue to fuel a Trump-resistance movement.

On Monday night at NC State, organizers called their event a "United not Divided" rally.

RELATED: REVISED IMMIGRATION ORDER EXPECTED TO RENEW BAN ON 7 MUSLIM-MAJORITY COUNTRIES

"Recently with the political climate there's been so much marginalization of individual groups," said NC State student Sinthia Shabnam, who is Muslim. "I want people to ask me about myself and why I have certain beliefs or why I practice certain values because that's how we get to know one another."

But Trump supporter Coley suggested the president has his priorities in order.

"I think we've got to take care of the people that elected him before the immigrants and non-citizens coming in," Coley said in support of President Trump's immigration policies. "(Undocumented immigrants) don't have a right, we do!"

When asked to give President Trump a letter grade for his time in office so far, Price replied, "A+++."

Coley's answer was two-fold.

"You know what, how about an 'A' for effort," Coley said about the president. "I'd give the people a 'D,' because they're not even trying to get along."

In light of the president's low approval numbers, President Trump's supporters are pledging to make their support more visible.

Next Monday, a group called Carolina for Trump is planning to rally at the State Capitol to talk about concrete ways they can help the president.

