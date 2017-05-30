POLITICS

32 arrested at North Carolina General Assembly during NAACP protest

The protestors want Medicaid to be expanded in North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Thirty two people were arrested at the North Carolina General Assembly Tuesday as NAACP North Carolina and health care advocates held a 'sit-in' to protest 'denial of Medicaid expansion'.

North Carolina NAACP President William Barber was one of the people arrested after they went into lawmaker's offices.

The group is upset that a proposed state budget does not include funding to close what's called the Medicaid gap. That included people who make too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but don't make enough to get Obamacare.

"What we should be fighting over is how to get everyone on universal health care. Actually we shouldn't be fighting. What we should be working together on is getting everybody universal health care," said Barber before he was arrested.
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
