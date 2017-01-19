PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

360 view: See the National Mall setup for Donald Trump's inauguration

WASHINGTON --
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend Donald Trump's presidential inauguration Friday.

They all file into the National Mall in Washington, D.C. -- a long, open area that extends from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument and beyond. To give you an idea the mall is set up for the big event, we snapped some 360-degree photos that allow you to see in all directions.

Check out the photos below. Click and drag each image to move around. If you're accessing via our app, tap here to see the images in a web browser.

We'll start from the Capitol and work our way toward the Washington Monument.

Photo 1: At the Capitol
This is as close at the public is allowed to get prior to the inauguration. Fences and police are keeping everyone from entering the area.

Photo 2: Off to the side
Just a little off to the side of the Capitol, visitors snap photos.

Photo 3: Capitol Reflecting Pool
This small pool of water is a popular place for people to take photos of the Capitol building and the inauguration setup.

Photo 4: TV Monitors
From this point back, giant TV screens are set up to offer attendees a view of what's happening. It would be tough to see anything happening with just the naked eye.

Photo 5: Midway Point
This area is about halfway between the Capitol and the Media Center (the white building under the Washington Monument), where many journalists are working.

Photo 6: Near the Media Center
As we move closer to the Washington Monument, we reach the Media Center. It's a two-story temporary structure that has a direct view of the Capitol.

Photo 7: At the Washington Monument
The Washington Monument is uphill from the U.S. Capitol, and while it's quite a distance from the Capitol, it still offers a line-of-sight view of the Washington landmark.
Related Topics:
politicspresidential inauguration360 photoWashington D.C.
Load Comments
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
Members of the NC GOP head to Washington DC
Inauguration week event schedule
What does the oath of office say?
Presidential inaugurations through the years
More presidential inauguration
POLITICS
Members of the NC GOP head to Washington DC
What does a Donald Trump presidency mean to you?
Inauguration week event schedule
Pres. George H.W. Bush apologizes for inauguration miss
More Politics
Top Stories
62-year-old Carthage man charged with murder
Ivanka Trump Says She Will Not Be Filling In as First Lady
Fayetteville police investigating homicide
Gas leak shuts down part of Raleigh's Capital Boulevard
Garner police strive to eliminate pedestrian accidents
Discounts offered for new Cary learning center
Members of the NC GOP head to Washington DC
Show More
Oakland Raiders file paperwork to relocate to Las Vegas
Woman in 'Juju on that chemo' video dies
Sampson County woman's disappearance called suspicious
NC teen with cerebral palsy gets dream of lifetime
Wake County woman who was sexually assaulted speaks out
More News
Photos
Presidential inaugurations through the years
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
PHOTOS: Cargo plane crash kills dozens in Kyrgyzstan
Students hurt in crash with Wayne County school bus
More Photos