POLITICS

360 PHOTOS: What it looks like to be at the Women's March on Washington

A woman holds a sign reading "Women Unite" while attending a rally in Washington D.C., January, 21, 2017. (Mike Waterhouse/ABC Owned Stations)

WASHINGTON --
If you weren't able to make it to the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, we're putting you in the center of the action -- virtually.



We snapped some 360 photos from the rally on Independence Avenue near the Capitol, where hundreds of thousands of people gathered for a rally and march in support of women's rights. Many in attendance were wearing the knit pink, cat-eared hats that have become the symbol of the event.

Celebrities, including America Ferrera, Katy Perry, Ashley Judd and Michael Moore were on hand as well, with several of them speaking onstage.

Take a look at the three different angles we captured below. Click and drag each image to move around. If you're accessing via our app, tap here to see the images in a web browser.
Related Topics:
politicsprotestwomenpresidential inaugurationdonald trump360 photoWashington D.C.
Load Comments
Related
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
POLITICS
LIVE VIDEO: Women's March ABC News digital coverage
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
WATCH LIVE: ABC News digital coverage of Saturday's events in Washington, D.C.
LIVE VIDEO: President Trump's first day
More Politics
Top Stories
Thousands flood Raleigh for Women's March
Hundreds of thousands of women protest against Trump
WATCH LIVE: ABC News digital coverage of Saturday's events in Washington, D.C.
At Least 4 Dead as Tornadoes Batter the Southeast
Police: NC woman shoots intruder with knife in home
President Trump Attends Service at National Cathedral
'America first:' Trump sworn in as 45th US president
Show More
Interior Department Reactivates Twitter Accounts After Temporary Ban
Triangle women will march in DC to send Trump message
Man in car shot multiple times at Durham intersection
Worn road striping, cones cause hazard at Raleigh split
At least 217 arrested in DC protests of inauguration
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Photos: Americans watch Donald Trump's inauguration in D.C.
PHOTOS: Make America Great Again concert
More Photos