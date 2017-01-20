PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

360 view: What it looks like to be in the crowd at Donald Trump's inauguration

(Photo/Mike Waterhouse)

WASHINGTON --
If you weren't able to make it to Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., Friday, we figured out a way to get you there -- virtually.

We snapped some 360 photos inside the National Mall where hundreds of thousands of people were gathered to watch President Trump get sworn into office. At that distance from the U.S. Capitol, not much could be seen with the naked eye -- so most of the attention was on the giant TV screens off to the side.

Take a look at the three different angles we captured below. Click and drag each image to move around. If you're accessing via our app, tap here to see the images in a web browser.

1. Main view standing in the middle of the crowd

2. Immersed in the crowd facing the TV screen off to the side

3. Dog's eye view of the event
Related Topics:
politicspresidential inaugurationdonald trump360 photoWashington D.C.
