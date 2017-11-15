POLITICS

5 House Dems introduce impeachment articles against Trump

President Donald Trump listens to a question while meeting the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON --
Five Democrats have introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, a long-shot effort that stands little chance in the Republican-led House.

The five articles accused the president of obstruction of justice, undermining the independence of the federal judiciary and other offenses.

Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee led the effort, saying in a statement Wednesday "the time has come to make clear to the American people and to this President that his train of injuries to our Constitution must be brought to an end through impeachment."

Republicans hold the majority in the House and are unlikely to act on the impeachment articles. Democratic leaders largely oppose the effort, fearing that it only riles up the GOP base that is strongly supportive of the unpopular president.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpnational
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
I-Team: Is the Confederate Statue debate old news?
DA: Felony charges against 7 accused of tearing down Confederate statue remain
Trump's AG considers special counsel into Clinton
Former Trump adviser speaks at UNC as protesters roar outside
More Politics
Top Stories
Historic Raleigh dam is coming down
Gunman in fatal California shooting rampage raised in Raleigh
Man killed when truck hits tree along I-40
Henderson police trying to identify bank robber
Psychiatric patient, alleged killer escapes, gets on plane
911 calls offer clues in case of man found dead in ditch
Another North Carolina woman hits lottery jackpot twice
School bus driver saves kids after fiery crash
Show More
Raleigh business to distribute 2,500 turkeys
NC man, 79 accused of sexual assault of young teens
Man shot multiple times in Durham
Raleigh man seriously injured in shooting
Fayetteville road closed, 1 hurt in crash with power poles
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The Biltmore is decorated for Christmas
Load of ham spills in Wayne County truck crash
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
More Photos