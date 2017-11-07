ABC11 projects McFarlane reelected as Raleigh mayor

With the majority of the precincts counted, ABC11 projects Raleigh voters have chosen Nancy McFarlane to lead the city for another term.In unofficial results, McFarlane has a 15 percent lead over challenger Charles Francis.McFarlane came out on top in a contentious race that split the city along party, race, and class lines.Francis charged the city spends too much money on projects like Dix Park and not enough on more pressing needs like affordable housing.But McFarlane said the city is spending more on affordable housing than on Dix.This will be McFarlane's fourth 2-year term.