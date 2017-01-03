ROY COOPER

ABC11's Tisha Powell sits down with Gov. Roy Cooper and first lady Kristen Cooper
EMBED </>More News Videos

Tisha Powell talked to Roy and Kristen Cooper (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
ABC11's Tisha Powell spoke with Gov. Roy Cooper and his wife, first lady Kristen Cooper, on what it's like to be elected and now sworn in as governor of North Carolina.

Watch the video in the player above for the full interview.
Related Topics:
politicsroy cooperpoliticsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ROY COOPER
Cooper names environmental, DOT cabinet secretaries
Former Bev Perdue aide part of Gov. Cooper's new team
Roy Cooper sworn in as North Carolina governor
Judge blocks law stripping Cooper of some powers
More roy cooper
POLITICS
Cooper names environmental, DOT cabinet secretaries
GOP drops weakening of ethics office, challenged by Trump
Former Bev Perdue aide part of Gov. Cooper's new team
Roy Cooper sworn in as North Carolina governor
More Politics
Top Stories
Girl slammed on ground by officer after fight at school
Will there be snow this week? ABC11 tracking the latest
Cooper names environmental, DOT cabinet secretaries
Owner upset after police shoot dog during incident
Durham Co. ranked 2nd in violent crime in NC in 2015
Deputies: Moore County man shoots teen son in the face
Crash report yields few answers in Hillsborough accident
Show More
Video captures $6 million NYE Manhattan jewelry heist
Chapel Hill man accused of sex crimes with child
GOP drops weakening of ethics office, challenged by Trump
Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News, will host 2 shows on NBC
Fort Bragg soldier charged with DWI after I-95 wreck
More News
Top Video
Will there be snow this week? ABC11 tracking the latest
'Week of Peace' undaunted despite latest Durham shooting
Fort Bragg soldier charged with DWI after I-95 wreck
Worker stuck in cargo hold on flight from Charlotte
More Video