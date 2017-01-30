POLITICS

Acting attorney general says Justice Department, under her watch, will not defend refugee executive order in court

Sally Yates (J. David Ake)

WASHINGTON, DC --
Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a Democratic appointee, says she's directed Justice Department attorneys not to defend President Donald Trump's executive order on refugees.

Yates said in a memo Monday that she is not convinced that Trump's order is lawful, or that its defense is consistent with the department's obligation to "always seek justice and stand for what is right."

Yates was appointed deputy attorney general by President Barack Obama. She became acting attorney general once Loretta Lynch left the position.

Her directive will be in place until she leaves the department, which will happen once the Senate confirms Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney general.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationrefugees
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump supporters say pausing to analyze immigration makes sense
Trump says his order didn't cause weekend airport chaos
Trump Is Doing What He Said He'd Do
Obama releases statement on recent protests
More Politics
Top Stories
Fayetteville State strips Miss FSU of her crown
Trump Is Doing What He Said He'd Do
Triangle Islamic leader says ban sends 'wrong message'
Obama releases statement on recent protests
Franklin Graham endorses Trump refugee ban
Cary teen charged after stabbing dog multiple times
Cooper visits Fayetteville to assess Matthew recovery
Show More
No evidence of foul play in death of Charles Shackleford
Woman charged after 2-year-old found wandering naked
Duke: New restrictions on immigration 'disturbing'
President Trump Signs Order to 'Dramatically Reduce' Regulations
Man flags down deputy, gets arrested
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
More Photos