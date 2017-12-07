SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Al Franken says he's resigning from U.S. Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., pauses while speaking to the media on Capitol Hill, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON --
Senator Al Franken (D-Minnesota) announced Thursday he is resigning from the U.S. Senate.

Franken has been under intense pressure to step down as allegations of sexual misconduct have mounted, with at least eight women accusing him of acting inappropriately.

The Minnesota senator's support among fellow Democrats crumbled on Wednesday after a woman accused Franken of trying to forcibly kiss her in 2006. Hours later another woman said Franken inappropriately squeezed "a handful of flesh" on her waist while posing for a photo with her in 2009.

A tweet on Franken's Twitter account Wednesday evening said Franken was talking with his family, and any report of a final decision his future was inaccurate.

While he addressed the Senate he said, "I may be resigning my seat, but I'm not giving up my voice."

Franken said he "knows the work he's done has improved people's lives" and would "do it all over again in a heartbeat."

He said he will continue to fight with and for America "every step of the way."
