Anti-harassment training provided to General Assembly, staff

North Carolina state lawmakers are getting opportunities to learn more about what constitutes workplace harassment so as to prevent it within the legislative branch.

The General Assembly's chief administrator announced Wednesday training will be offered to all 170 legislators through an online video provided by the National Conference of State Legislatures. Permanent and temporary employees at the legislature also will receive mandatory in-person training sessions during April, offered by an employer trade group.

Legislative Services Officer Paul Coble said last month efforts were underway to address further workplace harassment and sexual harassment in light of recent news reports nationwide about the issues.

Lawmakers do receive ethics training after they are sworn in or re-elected. The training does address guidelines that explain workplace harassment is unethical conduct.
