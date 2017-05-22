POLITICS

Associated Press reports Michael Flynn won't testify before Senate panel - will take the 5th

Michael Flynn (Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination on Monday as he notifies the Senate Intelligence committee that he will not comply with a subpoena seeking documents.

That's according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private interactions between Flynn and the committee.

Flynn's decision comes less than two weeks after the committee issued a subpoena for Flynn's documents as part of the panel's investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

Legal experts have said Flynn was unlikely to turn over the personal documents without immunity because he would be waiving some of his constitutional protections by doing so. Flynn has previously sought immunity from "unfair prosecution" to cooperate with the committee.
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumprussia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Supreme Court strikes down 2 NC congressional districts
Trump in Israel says 'rare opportunity' for peace
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Next stop for Trump is Israel, in pursuit of 'ultimate deal'
More Politics
Top Stories
Fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
Rainy days ahead ...
Pedestrian hit and killed in Fayetteville
Supreme Court strikes down 2 NC congressional districts
Police investigating shooting at Fayetteville restaurant
All American Week kicks off at Fort Bragg morning run
Family pleading for help finding missing NC Uber driver
Show More
Trump in Israel says 'rare opportunity' for peace
Bill increases penalties for those who post crimes online
45 animals seized in animal cruelty case; 3 found dead
Raleigh police searching for accused sex offender
Police: Child molester impregnated 10-year-old girl
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fiery crash closes I-95
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos