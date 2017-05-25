POLITICS

Appeals court deals blow to Trump administration travel ban

(ShutterStock)

By JESSICA GRESKO
WASHINGTON --
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that blocked the travel ban. It's the first appeals court to rule on the revised travel ban. Trump rewrote the ban after several legal defeats. His administration will likely appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The appeals court decision blocks the administration from suspending new visas for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

A federal judge in Hawaii has also halted that provision and the freeze on the U.S. refugee program. Trump's administration is fighting that decision in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Reporter alleges GOP House candidate 'body-slammed' him
CBO: 23M more uninsured under House health care bill
2016 'one of deadliest ever' for police?
Supreme Court says race used to draw 2 NC districts
More Politics
Top Stories
2-year-old who drowned got out through doggie door
Slain girl's brother shot to death in Hoke County
Man killed linked to mask robberies, 2 others arrested
UNC says student-athletes did not get 'special arrangements'
Thunderstorms roll through parts of the Triangle
Blue Cross NC wants rate increase for Obamacare plans
Prosecutor: Bullet meant for suicide killed girlfriend
Show More
Religious group's controversial billboard sparks debate
NOAA predicts above normal hurricane activity this year
Man arrested for tampering with co-worker's drink
21 hogs die in Goldsboro truck crash caught on Facebook Live
Authorities find bomb-making workshop in Abedi's home, officials say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos