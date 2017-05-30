POLITICS

Arrests underway at the North Carolina General Assembly during NAACP protest

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Arrests have started at the North Carolina General Assembly as NAACP North Carolina and health care advocates hold a 'sit-in' to protest 'denial of Medicaid expansion'.

Related Topics:
politicsNAACPRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
I-Team: Veterans' complaints show cracks in VA system
Has the state crime lab improved? I-Team takes a look
Trump honors fallen soldiers in Memorial Day speech
Source: Kushner sought secret back channel with Russia
More Politics
Top Stories
Principal calls black doll hanging from school building 'offensive'
14 hurt as severe storms rip through Sampson County
Marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday
Alligator hunting under consideration in N.C.
Trump's communications director resigns
3 arrested, burglarized Clayton police chief's home
Chief: Cary officer returned fire, killing burglary suspect
Show More
Former Panama dictator Manuel Noriega dies at 83
5-year-old boy drowns in Statesville swimming pool
Firefighters battle large blaze at factory in Henderson
Nighttime, early morning bombings in Baghdad kill 31
Has the state crime lab improved? I-Team takes a look
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
More Photos