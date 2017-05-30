Arrests underway at the North Carolina General Assembly during NAACP protest

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Arrests have started at the North Carolina General Assembly as NAACP North Carolina and health care advocates hold a 'sit-in' to protest 'denial of Medicaid expansion'.
@RevDrBarber @ncnaacp @NCLeg @MedicaidChoice @ABC11_WTVD @NCHouseGOP @MyNCSenate @SenatorBerger As warned, @NCLeg PD begins making arrests during @ncnaacp protest against @NCHouseGOP & @MyNCSenate budget. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/n46OmTeJDN— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) May 30, 2017
@RevDrBarber @ncnaacp @NCLeg @MedicaidChoice @ABC11_WTVD @NCHouseGOP @MyNCSenate Protestors have made their way to @SenatorBerger office at @NCLeg. Capitol PD chief just told me complaints are in; arrests soon @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/kwQMZXo9li— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) May 30, 2017