LOS ANGELES --Less than a month after a school shooting that killed 17 people, several celebrities are reportedly planning to use the Oscars as a platform to raise awareness for gun control.
People magazine reports that a group of A-listers will don orange pins from Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization that advocates for gun control and works to reduce gun violence.
Orange is the unofficial color that has come to be associated with various gun-control causes. Everytown sells orange American flag pins on its website, but it's not immediately clear if those are the exact pins that will be worn during the demonstration.
Everytown has not yet responded to a request for comment about the People report.
The reported demonstration comes at a time when gun control is at the forefront of American political discourse. After the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, survivors spearheaded a movement demanding that several national brands disassociate themselves from the National Rifle Association. Delta Air Lines, First National Bank of Omaha, Hertz and Wyndham Hotels are among more than a dozen companies to end business relationships with the NRA, while Dicks, Walmart, L.L. Bean and other companies have announced changes to their policies governing gun sales.
Those same survivors are also organizing a series of student-led nationwide marches in support of gun reform later this month. They have raised nearly $3 million in support of their cause, with large donations coming from George and Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey.
Awareness-raising pins have been highly visible at awards shows this season, with many celebrities wearing black pins in support of the Time's Up movement to various shows and dressing in black to call attention to sexual misconduct in the workplace. There is no such Time's Up demonstration planned for the Oscars, sources tell ABC.