At White House, Fayetteville mayor talks policy, funding

For the third time, Fayetteville Mayor Nat Robertson was invited to join White House discussions. The first two were during the Obama Administration.On Thursday, the meeting was with President Donald Trump's staff and advisers. It was a policy-focused discussion and what the mayor and other local leaders talked about could be a big benefit to towns and communities across the state and country.Robertson and others gave their input on making it easier for towns and city to get federal funds. After the meeting, ABC11 spoke with the Fayetteville mayor via FaceTime."The administration was actually asking what can we do because we recognize that our federal money is actually local money coming up here and then going back down, but with more regulations," Robertson said, "and we want to be able to cut those regulations."Robertson told ABC11 that the Trump Administration is rewriting policy to take the strings off federal money for big infrastructure projects such as energy, dams, new highway construction, and repairs, such as the fire that destroyed a bridge in Atlanta.The mayor is also meeting with congressional delegates, hoping to persuade them to cut loose some additional money and FEMA reimbursements for Hurricane Matthew recovery.