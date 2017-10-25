POLITICS

Bergdahl back in court with Trump talk looming over case

Judge still considering Trump motion by Bergdahl

FORT BRAGG --
A military judge says he hasn't decided yet on a motion by Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl that argues President Donald Trump's comments have tainted the case.

Sentencing for Bergdahl on charges that he endangered comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan resumed Wednesday morning.

The judge, Army Col. Jeffery Nance, said that he was still considering a motion by the defense to dismiss the case over Trump's comments and would rule later.

Trump heavily criticized Bergdahl on the campaign trail and recently referred back to those comments during a news conference.

Also Wednesday, prosecutors began calling service members who were wounded searching for Bergdahl.

A former Navy SEAL teared up as he talked about a dog that helped them find enemy fighters who attacked them on that mission. Senior Chief Petty Officer James Hatch says spray from an enemy's AK-47 killed a military dog named Remco and then wounded him.
