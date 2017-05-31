POLITICS

Bill to expand NC's 'revenge porn' law advances

(Ben McKeown)

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
A North Carolina law that prohibits someone from posting nude images of an ex-lover without that person's consent and as a form of revenge could soon be expanded to cases involving strangers.

A law passed in 2015 makes it a criminal offense for anyone to "knowingly disclose" nude or sexual images of a person without the person's consent, with the intent to identify and to "coerce, harass, intimidate, demean or humiliate" the person. The penalty is a felony for anyone 18 years of age or older, and a misdemeanor for anyone younger than that. If the person accused is under 18 and has committed a repeat offense, the violation is a felony.

A Senate judiciary committee approved several changes to the law Wednesday, including a provision that also would punish anyone who obtained such images without the person's permission. Without such language, those cases are hard to prosecute, said one of the bill's primary sponsors, Republican Rep. Chris Malone of Wake County.

The measure will now advance to another Senate committee for consideration. The House passed the bill unanimously in April.

The latest measure is an effort to help more victims, said Amber Lueken Barwick of the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys. It "broadens the pool of victims" that the legislation would apply to by not limiting it to people who were in a relationship and by including those instances in which victims may have had their computers hacked and their images distributed without their permission, Barwick said.

RELATED: House budget committee OKs NC budget plan

The latest change also expands the definition of what constitutes an image to include "a computer or computer-generated image or picture."
Related Topics:
politicspornographygeneral assemblyrelationshipsstate politicsRaleigh
