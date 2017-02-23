Bipartisan bill to repeal HB2 picks up supporters

More North Carolina House members have signed on to legislation portrayed by its writers as a bipartisan compromise that eliminates a law limiting LGBT rights and which public restrooms transgender people can use.As of Thursday, 18 lawmakers - including five Democrats - sponsored the measure to repeal what's known as House Bill 2. But restrictions would be added back upon local governments seeking to extend anti-discrimination protections. The state also would still have power over policies involving multi-stall bathrooms.There's no word yet about if and when the bill -- House Bill 186 -- will get heard.Gay-rights groups and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper criticized the proposal after it was filed Wednesday. They have pushed for a simple repeal. The socially conservative North Carolina Values Coalition said Thursday that HB2 should stay in place.But Thursday, the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce endorsed the plan."The North Carolina Chamber and the statewide business community have been clear about our goals on this issue; we are encouraged and supportive of House Bill 186 as a bipartisan effort to move toward a resolution," said Lew Ebert, president and CEO of the North Carolina Chamber. "We encourage continued dialogue and collaboration among elected leaders to pass a solution."The North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association, which said it represents the interests of more than 18,000 food-service establishments and 1,700 lodging properties across the state, also welcomed the new effort."We commend the sponsors of HB186 for coming forth with a bipartisan approach to solving a complex issue," said Lynn Minges, president and CEO of the NCRLA. "We believe this bill is a good start toward finding common ground, and we are encouraged that there will be continued collaboration from all sides involved."HB2 requires transgender people to use multi-stall restrooms in public buildings that correspond to the sex on their birth certificates and blocks expansion of LGBT rights in local ordinances and state law. It drew national protests.GOP lawmakers approved HB2 in response to Charlotte city leaders approving a controversial February 2016 ordinance that would have allowed transgender people to use the restroom aligned with their gender identity. The state law prompted some businesses and sporting events to spurn North Carolina. The NBA moved its All-Star game out of Charlotte, and the NCAA and Atlantic Coast Conference withdrew championship events this academic year.