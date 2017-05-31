POLITICS

A boost to the military: What Pres. Trump's proposed budget means for North Carolina

More than 1,500 service members, veterans, and military spouses attend the Fort Bragg Veterans Jobs Summit on Wednesday, August 13, 2014 at Fort Bragg, N.C. (Sara D. Davis/AP Images for U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation)

The White House's $4.1 trillion budget calls for deep cuts to social spending, a boost to military spending and a tax rate overhaul. Over the next week ABC11 is taking a look at what the proposed changes mean to our area.

Here's one way how the president's budget would affect North Carolina:

Increased military spending

President Trump's proposed budget calls for a 10 percent increase in military spending which amounts to an additional $54 billion. The president is also calling for a 2.1 percent raise in military pay.

What it means for North Carolina: The military has a large presence in North Carolina, in fact the state has the third largest military footprint in the country behind Texas and California. According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the military supports roughly 10 percent of the state's employment, contributing $34 billion in state personal income and $66 billion in gross state product.

The Tar Heel state is also home to some 106,000 active duty military members and roughly 130,000 when you add in reservists. The president's 2.1 pay increase amounts to a $600 raise for lower ranking enlisted members, $950 for more senior enlisted and junior officers and around $1,700 for mid-career officers.

