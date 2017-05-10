POLITICS

Burr's Senate intel panel subpoenas Flynn documents

Michael Flynn (Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
The Senate intelligence committee led by N.C. Senator's Richard Burr has subpoenaed former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn for documents related to the panel's investigation into Russia's election meddling.

Burr, the Republican chairman, and Sen. Mark Warner, the committee's Democratic vice chairman, say the panel had first requested the documents from Flynn on April 28. They say Flynn's lawyer declined to cooperate with the request.

RELATED: Burr: FBI director firing 'makes no sense'

Flynn was fired by Trump after less than a month on the job. The White House said he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other top officials about his communications with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

Flynn's Russia ties are also being scrutinized by the FBI as it investigates whether Trump's campaign was involved in Russia's election interference.
