The Congressional Budget Office's updated analysis of the GOP health care bill estimates that it would reduce the federal deficit by $119 billion over ten years, and would leave 23 million more Americans without health insurance in 10 years compared to current law.It would leave 14 million more people without insurance in 2018 compared to current law, and 23 million more without insurance by 2026 compared to current law.The CBO's previous analysis estimated that 24 million more consumers would be uninsured in 10 years. So this revised report is a slight improvement for Republicans - but not by much.Democrats have criticized Republicans for pushing people off coverage. Many Republicans have said their top goal is lowering premiums.Senate Republicans have been holding closed-door meetings to try writing their own health care overhaul.