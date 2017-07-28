POLITICS

From the limelight to public office: Celebrities who became politicians

EMBED </>More Videos

Can Kid Rock join this list of celebrities who served in public office? (AP Photo)

In a list that includes actors, singers, athletes and our current president, many celebrities have crossed over from being famous to serving in public office.

Kid Rock is the latest celebrity to formally announce his intention to serve in politics. The singer from Detroit is running for a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan for the 2018 election.

Kanye West and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have expressed interest in running for president. Will any of them be able to join the score of stars who have become elected officials?

Here's a list of celebrities who served as politicians:

Donald Trump - Real estate mogul and reality TV star
45th U.S. President

Ronald Reagan - Actor
40th U.S. President and Governor of California (1967-1975)

Arnold Schwarzenegger - Actor
Governor of California (2003-2011)

Jerry Springer - Talk show host
Mayor of Cincinnati (1977-1978)

Sonny Bono - Singer
California Congressman (1995 - 1998) and Mayor of Palm Springs (1988-1992)

Jesse Ventura - Professional wrestler
Governor of Minnesota (1999 - 2003)

Bill Bradley - Basketball Hall of Famer
New Jersey Senator (1979 - 1997)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsentertainmentactormusicPresident Donald Trumpronald reaganarnold schwarzeneggercelebrity
Load Comments
POLITICS
Governor Cooper signs raise the age proclamation
'Skinny' Obamacare repeal fails in dramatic Senate vote
As Senate debates 'skinny' repeal, protests in Triangle
North Carolina redistricting arguments heard by judges
More Politics
Top Stories
What you need to know about the Outer Banks power outage
Raleigh mom charged after children left alone overnight
Governor Cooper signs raise the age proclamation
Family says 11-month-old Charlie Gard, focus of a legal health battle, has died
Border officers appeared to encourage teen to drink from bottle containing liquid meth
North Korea fires possible missile, could land off Japan
Solar eclipse is just 3 weeks away!
Wilson murder suspect turns himself in
Show More
Man robs bank, then gets naked and throws money
Two injured in shooting outside Fayetteville restaurant
FBI: Man kills wife on cruise because she laughed at him
Ambulance stolen from Duke Hospital ER
'Skinny' Obamacare repeal fails in dramatic Senate vote
More News
Top Video
Hamster bullied?
Ambulance stolen from Duke Hospital ER
Polar bears get 'snowy' delivery
Raleigh Police respond after man shot in the area of Kaplan Drive
More Video