PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

Celebrities, politicians participate in Women's Marches across US

Alicia Keys, Ashley Judd and Madonna are shown at the Women's March on Washington on Satruday, Jan. 21, 2017.

Dozens of celebrities and politicians participated in the Women's March on Washington and others around the country Saturday.

At the march in Washington, Alicia Keys sang "Girl on Fire" and California Sen. Kamala Harris as well as Rep. Maxine Waters addressed the massive crowd. Madonna, Julia Roberts, Cher and Emma Watson were also some of the celebrities in attendance.


Actress Scarlett Johansson spoke during the march, talking about how Planned Parenthood helped her. She also mentioned how all of her friends had stories about Planned Parenthood, including one who received help from the organization to get the proper cancer treatment.

"For the more than 2.5 million patients a year that rely on Planned Parenthood services for cancer and STD screenings, birth control, safe abortion and pregnancy planning, these are uncertain and anxious times," she said.

Toward the end of her speech, she called out President Donald Trump directly, who campaigned to defund Planned Parenthood.

"President Trump, I did not vote for you," she said.

She asked that the president support her and all women instead of making decisions and policies that could "drastically affect their lives."

Other celebrities, such as Katy Perry, Mandy Moore, Laura Prepon, Amy Schumer, Jenny Slate, Debra Messing, Amber Tamblyn, Ellen Page and Zendaya, participated in marches in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami and Park City, Utah, among others.


Many male celebrities even attended or lent their support to their female friends on social media. Nick Jonas, Patton Oswalt, Kevin Bacon and the band Pearl Jam showed some love on Twitter.


Actor Joseph Gordon Levitt showed his support by attending the Women's March in L.A., while Nick Offerman and Kevin Bacon attended the Park City event.


Hundreds of thousands of people marched in solidarity and for the protection of women's rights at the march in Washington and sister marches across the country.
Related Topics:
politicsentertainmentpresidential inaugurationcelebrityactorpeace marchwomenu.s. & world
Load Comments
Related
Southwest flight turns cabin lights pink for Women's March
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
360 View: What it looks like to be at the Women's March on Washington
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
Faces of America: Stories from the Women's March
Tens of thousands of women protest Trump across NC
People on why they came to Women's March on Washington
Hundreds of thousands of women protest against Trump
More presidential inauguration
POLITICS
Faces of America: Stories from the Women's March
People on why they came to Women's March on Washington
White House petition on Trump tax returns hits 100k
WATCH LIVE: Saturday's marches and Trump's events
More Politics
Top Stories
Tens of thousands of women protest Trump across NC
NC watching for strong thunderstorms Sunday
At Least 4 Dead as Tornadoes Batter the Southeast
UNC plan: Hold tuition, comb data for efficiency
Fort Bragg case presents early legal test of Trump
President Trump Keeps Promise, Signs Executive Order Targeting 'Obamacare'
Burglar targeting Asian restaurants in Fayetteville
Show More
Hundreds of thousands of women protest against Trump
Toilet paper bandit makes off with TP
Police: NC woman shoots intruder with knife in home
President Trump Attends Service at National Cathedral
'America first:' Trump sworn in as 45th US president
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Photos: Americans watch Donald Trump's inauguration in D.C.
PHOTOS: Make America Great Again concert
More Photos