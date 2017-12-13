POLITICS

'Tax scam' Christmas caroling in Durham against GOP tax bill

EMBED </>More Videos

Protestors sang "tax scam carols" as they urged people to line up against this major piece of legislation. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM (WTVD) --
Hours after President Donald Trump sang the praises of the GOP-backed tax overhaul plan that took a big step forward in Washington Wednesday, protesters in Durham were singing a different kind of tune to anyone driving by willing to listen.

"This is what democracy looks like," said Suzanne Macdonough, one of the small contingent of protestors decked out in Christmas wear trying to get the attention of shoppers near Southpoint Mall.

They are part of the group, Protecting Progress in Durham.

"Every single one of us is representing thousands and thousands of North Carolinians who would be hurt by this tax scam."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

They sang "tax scam carols" as they urged people to line up against this major piece of legislation.



"What we really want people to understand is this is supposed to be a season of giving but the only giveaway that's happening here is a giveaway to the ultra-wealthy," argued Eleanor Wortman.

At the White House, Trump heralded the news that Republicans in the House and Senate had reached a compromise on the $1.5 trillion rewrite of the tax code.

"We want to give you, the American people, a giant tax cut for Christmas," Mr. Trump said. "And, when I say giant, I mean giant."
Changes are still in the works, but the compromise reportedly lowers the corporate tax rate to 21 percent, reduces individual tax rates for the wealthiest Americans to 37 percent, scales back some popular tax breaks, and repeals the Obama-era health insurance mandate.

"And it makes America competitive again," the president said.

Back in Durham, these opponents of the plan insisted it adds up to a major campaign promise broken by President Trump.

"(Trump) said he wouldn't cut social security, he wouldn't cut Medicare, he wouldn't cut Medicaid," Kelly Garvy said. "But we also know as soon as this bill bloats the deficit by a trillion dollars - how are they gonna pay for it? By cutting Medicare, by cutting Medicaid. And those are services people have been paying for their entire lives. By all accounts, the (tax plan) is a scam."

Republicans in Washington said the tax overhaul is close but not complete.

GOP leaders said they're confident the final bill would be approved by next week.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicstaxesPresident Donald Trumpdurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Who is Doug Jones?
Notable firings and resignations under Trump
Exclusive: Jessica Holmes explains her hopes for Wake County
Democrat Doug Jones to fill Alabama Senate seat
More Politics
Top Stories
Cumberland County couple accused biting their children
67-year-old Raleigh man accused of raping child
Apex man arrested for murder after woman overdoses
Stolen dog reunited with Durham owner
911 calls shed light on Knightdale jewelry store robbery
Eastman speaks after NCCU promotion
Former Wake Register of Deeds turns herself in to authorities
Person of interest wanted in UNC student assault, robbery
Show More
Police: Wake Forest 'porch pirates' arrested
Persons of interest in woman found dead after Tinder date indicted on fraud charges
North Carolina teacher accused of having sex with student
Why driving with this light on could be dangerous
Driver critically injured in wrong-way crash on I-40
More News
Top Video
Former Wake Register of Deeds turns herself in to authorities
'Cover Me Campaign' offers warmth to those in need
News Digest for Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017
Cumberland County couple accused biting their children
More Video