CNN drops Kathy Griffin following bloodied Trump head photo controversy

Kathy Griffin attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. ( Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

CNN has announced that Kathy Griffin will no longer appear on its New Year's Eve special following a controversy where Griffin shared a photo of herself holding a bloodied replica of President Donald Trump's head.


Griffin had apologized on Tuesday after the controversy the photo caused.

"I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong," she tweeted.



"The image is way too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny. I get it," Griffin added in a video posted with the tweet.

She added that she is taking the image down from her social media accounts and will be asking the photographer to do the same.

President Donald Trump posted on Twitter Wednesday morning to say that the photo had upset his family, especially his youngest son.
