  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man who murdered in-laws, shot wife in face (WARNING - graphic content)
POLITICS

CNN, others, blocked from White House media briefing

EMBED </>More News Videos

Reporters prepare for a media briefing Thursday, Feb 24, 2017. Certain outlets weren't allowed in on Friday. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer blocked a number of news outlets from a media briefing Friday afternoon, but organizations that are considered friendly to the administration were let in, reporters said.

Senior White House strategist Steve Bannon's former outlet Breitbart was invited, as was the Washington Times.

There was no regularly scheduled daily briefing, but a small group of reporters was allowed into a press gaggle inside Spicer's office inside the West Wing.

CNN, the LA Times, New York Times and others were denied access.

The White House Correspondent's Association strongly condemned the move.

"The WHCA board is protesting strongly against how today's gaggle is being handled by the White House," said WHCA president Jeff Mason. "We encourage the organizations that were allowed in to share the material with others in the press corps who were not. The board will be discussing this further with White House staff."

CNN responded by calling it an "unacceptable development."

"Apparently, this is how they retaliate when you report facts they don't like," a CNN news release said.

"Nothing like this has ever happened at the White House in our long history of covering multiple administrations of different parties," said New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet.

Related Topics:
politicsnewsnewspaperPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
NAACP urges NC boycott over conservative laws
Transgender boy to wrestle girls for title in Texas
Senate Republicans vote to subpoena NC lawmaker
Bipartisan bill to repeal HB2 picks up supporters
More Politics
Top Stories
Youngsville Elementary School teacher facing heroin charge
Sister blasts Peterson as he accepts plea deal
2 dead, 3 injured in crash after Garner police chase
Girl, 15, crashes after high-speed chase in Durham
Man accused of trying to sell fake Duke vs. UNC tickets
Two children among 10 new flu deaths in North Carolina
Little Tikes toddler swings recalled due to fall hazard
Show More
Caitlyn Jenner calls Trump transgender decision 'a disaster'
Cary student wins Google Doodle contest
Dog rescued after falling off cliff in California
NAACP urges NC boycott over conservative laws
Family of murdered Durham store owner needs help
More News
Top Video
2 dead, 3 injured in crash after Garner police chase
ABC11's morning team Oscars promo shoot bloopers
Family of murdered Durham store owner needs help
Cary student wins Google Doodle contest
More Video