POLITICS

Congress releases redacted Democratic rebuttal memo

Rep. Adam Schiff leaves a secure area where the panel meets as Democrats seek to push back against a classified memo released by Republicans. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON --
Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference.

The release comes after weeks of back and forth over how much of the Democratic document would be redacted. The White House objected to its release Feb. 9, citing national security concerns. Democrats have since negotiated with the FBI on what should be blacked out.

President Donald Trump had less concern about an earlier classified memo written by Republicans, which he declassified Feb. 2 over strong objections from the FBI. Trump claims the GOP memo "vindicates" him in the ongoing Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, though other Republicans have disagreed.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this article as they become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpFBIu.s. & worldrepublicansgovernment
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump says arming teachers in schools 'Up to States'
UNC students rally for gun control
President Trump says guns only for 'gun adept teachers'
'I hear you': What Trump's note said during Fla. victim meeting
More Politics
Top Stories
Trump says arming teachers in schools 'Up to States'
Motorcade for Rev. Billy Graham arrives in Charlotte
TOUGH TO WATCH: Uber driver robbed, nearly killed by armed men
Dog gets shot 3 times saving teen owner from burglars
NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting
Fla. officer breaks down discussing school shooting response
Dash-cam video shows Durham man's final moments
Hope Mills issues warning on dam
Show More
Graham to lie in honor in U.S. Capitol Rotunda; motorcade route released
Duke Energy can charge for coal-ash cost, with a penalty
Exclusive: Wake County sheriff talks school safety
Hope Mills student arrested after threat to 'shoot up the school'
Victims identified in deadly Durham multi-vehicle crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Remembering the Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day!
PHOTOS: Playthrough Gaming Convention in Raleigh
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
More Photos