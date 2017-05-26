POLITICS

Gov. Roy Cooper again sues GOP lawmakers over appointment powers

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
North Carolina's new Democratic governor has again sued Republican legislative leaders over laws that he argues are unconstitutional because they erode his powers.

Gov. Roy Cooper sued in state court Friday seeking to block enforcement of several laws. One reduces the number of Court of Appeals judges from 15 to 12 through attrition. It prevents him from replacing the next three judges who resign or retire.

Cooper also wants voided a law from last December that gave the wife of then-GOP Gov. Pat McCrory's chief of staff a nine-year term on the state's Industrial Commission. There are also six other boards and commissions to which Cooper says he can't appoint a majority of members.

RELATED: Full copy of the lawsuit (.pdf)

Cooper already sued twice over other laws approved just before he took office, with mixed results.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

