RALEIGH (WTVD) --Governor-elect Roy Cooper has filed a lawsuit and asked for an emergency hearing this afternoon to block a law just passed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly that strips him of some powers.
In the lawsuit, Cooper says the law that takes the control of the State Board of Elections from the governor and gives it to the General Assembly is unconstitutional.
Cooper is asking for a temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction, and permanent injunction to keep the law from going into effect.
Republican Senate Leader Phil Berger issued a statement after learning of the lawsuit:
"Given the recent weeks-long uncertainty surrounding his own election, the governor-elect should understand better than anyone why North Carolinians deserve a system they can trust will settle election outcomes fairly and without the taint of partisanship. Roy Cooper's effort to stop the creation of a bipartisan board with an equal number of Democrats and Republicans to enforce elections and ethics laws may serve his desire to preserve his own political power, but it does not serve the best interests of our state."
RELATED: Wake County judge temporarily blocks law limiting governor, school board powers