Governor-elect Roy Cooper has filed a lawsuit and asked for an emergency hearing this afternoon to block a law just passed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly that strips him of some powers.In the lawsuit, Cooper says the law that takes the control of the State Board of Elections from the governor and gives it to the General Assembly is unconstitutional.Cooper is asking for a temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction, and permanent injunction to keep the law from going into effect.Republican Senate Leader Phil Berger issued a statement after learning of the lawsuit: