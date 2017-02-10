Cooper confirmation law reinstated -- for now

A North Carolina law that strips the state's new Democratic governor from overseeing elections is taking effect -- for now -- thanks to a court ruling.A revamped state elections board met for the first time Friday, hours after a state appeals court temporarily reinstated the law. It's one of two court battles going on simultaneously between Gov. Roy Cooper and the Republican-led legislature.The election law removes from Cooper the right to appoint all members of the state elections board, and for Democrats to hold majorities on all county elections panels. Republicans would control elections during even-numbered years, when big races for president, legislature or other major statewide offices are held."We agree with the chief judge who said questions about these nominees' qualifications, potential conflicts of interest and willingness to follow the law are 'relevant and germane.' But for the governor's lawyer to compare a simple confirmation process to ensure transparency and accountability to our taxpayers to 'tyranny' makes absolutely no sense," said Amy Auth, a spokeswoman for Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham."Does Gov. Cooper think Sen. Elizabeth Warren is a 'tyrant' for commanding answers from President Trump's cabinet nominees? Does Gov. Cooper think President Trump's cabinet should have been seated without Senate confirmation?" Auth added.Cooper's attorneys are asking the state Supreme Court to step in an again block the law.The GOP-controlled legislature passed the law shortly before Cooper took office, one of several provisions approved to check Cooper's powers.Cooper's attorneys say confirmation usurps his authority to carry out core executive functions. Republicans respond that the state Constitution gives senators "advice and consent" powers with gubernatorial appointees.The governor wants the law blocked at least until a hearing scheduled for March.