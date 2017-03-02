POLITICS

Amid political power struggle, Cooper nominee answers questions

Sec. of Military and Veterans Affairs Appointee Larry Hall at his confirmation hearing Thursday

By EMERY P. DALESIO
RALEIGH --
A Republican-dominated Senate committee is approving one of new Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's picks to run a state agency after the first confirmation hearing in living memory for a member of any governor's cabinet.

Military & Veterans Affairs Secretary Larry Hall won committee approval Thursday after he obeyed a subpoena demanding his attendance. He had skipped three previous hearings.

Hall's earlier no-shows were part of Gov. Roy Cooper's resistance to a new law passed by GOP legislators that requires his Cabinet appointments to win Senate approval. It's one of a series of measures Republicans have taken to drain Cooper's powers.

A three-judge panel next week considers whether the law is constitutional.

Hall's confirmation faces two more levels of Senate approval unless courts knock down the law.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
