HB2

Cooper says he and GOP leaders 'had it out' over HB2

EMBED </>More News Videos

Roy Cooper said he has had some spirited talk with GOP leaders.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
It's been almost a month since the deal fell apart to repeal House Bill 2. And Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper signaled he is still actively negotiating with Republicans on a new deal.

But in conversations with both sides of the contentious debate, there's the sense that there are still a lot of politics in the way of a compromise.

At an MLK Day appearance in Charlotte, the governor detailed his talks with the top two Republicans in the legislature on a deal to repeal HB2.

Stay on top of North Carolina politics with the ABC11 News App

"We had it out a couple times. We talk and they certainly want to move forward in some way," Cooper said.

Cooper told reporters that Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore won't put HB2's repeal on the floor for a vote, because a majority of Republicans won't support it.

Cooper wants to repeal it with a majority of Democrats along with a smaller group of like-minded GOP members.

"My argument to them is there enough overall votes even if you don't have a majority of Republican caucuses to pass repeal," Cooper said.

Read all ABC11 stories about HB2 here

Wake County Republican State Rep. Nelson Dollar weighed in on Cooper's comments. Dollar said Charlotte is to blame for passing its anti-discrimination ordinance allowing transgender citizens to use the public restrooms of their choice.

"Charlotte didn't have the authority to act as they did," Dollar said.

Even after the Queen City rescinded its ordinance to appease Republicans in Raleigh, last month's effort to repeal HB2 collapsed when Democrats balked at a GOP provision barring cities and towns statewide from passing their own anti-discrimination rules.

Dollar says the moratorium remains a big point of contention.

"A majority of Republicans would certainly want some assurances that other municipalities and Charlotte would not be going back to ordinances which could be very problematic to the process." Dollar said.

The governor continues to press the economic argument against House Bill 2; citing the flood of lost sporting events, companies, and entertainers refusing to come to the state.

But Cooper says he is also advising Charlotte city leaders not to re-enact their anti-discrimination ordinance for fear of provoking the Republican-led legislature.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshb2lgbtnorth carolina newsgeneral assemblyroy cooperstate politicsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
NAACP calls for boycott of NC over HB2; Cooper disagrees
HB2 repeal fails at special session
HB2
Gay teacher sues over firing from Charlotte high school
Raleigh tourism remains strong, but HB2 limited growth
NAACP calls for boycott of NC over HB2; Cooper disagrees
'We'll get there:' Effort to repeal HB2 not dead yet
More hb2
POLITICS
Attorneys: Let Medicaid expansion process continue in NC
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
Judge temporarily halts NC Medicaid expansion effort
A LOOK BACK: The rise of Michelle Obama
More Politics
Top Stories
Father: Machete victim had 46 cuts on her head alone
Year later, vigil remembers teens killed in hit and run
Durham pastor in good spirits despite violent robbery
Four face murder charges in Wilson man's death
Attorneys: Let Medicaid expansion process continue in NC
NCCU football player shot in home near school's campus
Duke Energy offers $5K compensation for coal ash neighbors
Show More
UNC gives Williams 800th win with 85-68 victory over 'Cuse
Man charged in two Fayetteville rape cases
Triangle honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Charity gives ailing, homeless woman new lease on life
Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter arrested
More News
Top Video
Year later, vigil remembers teens killed in hit and run
Father: Machete victim had 46 cuts on her head alone
Duke Energy offers $5K compensation for coal ash neighbors
Attorneys: Let Medicaid expansion process continue in NC
More Video