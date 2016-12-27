Cooper team reveals details for governor's swearing-in

THE PUBLIC SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday January 6, 2017

Prayer Service

Saturday January 7, 2017

Pre-Ceremony Concert

NC Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony

Inaugural Parade

Sunday January 8, 2017

NC Executive Mansion Open House

Roy Cooper's transition team says a private ceremony will take place shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, where Cooper will be sworn in as governor.The governor-elect will gather at the State Capitol with a small group of family, staff, and Secretary of State Elaine Marshall.North Carolina Chief Justice Mark Martin will administer the oath of office.The public swearing-in ceremony is Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. outside the State Archives Building in downtown Raleigh.ABC11 will have live coverage of the swearing-in, the inauguration parade and the ball both on TV and online.10 am - 11 amFirst Baptist Church101 S Wilmington St.Raleigh, NC 276018 am - 10 amState Archives Building109 E Jones St.Raleigh, NC 2760110 am - 11 amState Archives Building109 E Jones St.Raleigh, NC 2760112 pm - 1:30 pmPress Riser located at New Bern Place, across Wilmington St from the Capitol. More Details to come.2 pm - 4 pmNC Executive Mansion200 N Blount St.Raleigh, NC 27601