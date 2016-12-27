POLITICS

Cooper team reveals details for governor's swearing-in
Roy Cooper will be sworn-in as the next governor of North Carolina.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Roy Cooper's transition team says a private ceremony will take place shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, where Cooper will be sworn in as governor.

The governor-elect will gather at the State Capitol with a small group of family, staff, and Secretary of State Elaine Marshall.

North Carolina Chief Justice Mark Martin will administer the oath of office.

The public swearing-in ceremony is Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. outside the State Archives Building in downtown Raleigh.

ABC11 will have live coverage of the swearing-in, the inauguration parade and the ball both on TV and online.

THE PUBLIC SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday January 6, 2017

Prayer Service
10 am - 11 am
First Baptist Church
101 S Wilmington St.
Raleigh, NC 27601

Saturday January 7, 2017

Pre-Ceremony Concert
8 am - 10 am
State Archives Building
109 E Jones St.
Raleigh, NC 27601

NC Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony
10 am - 11 am
State Archives Building
109 E Jones St.
Raleigh, NC 27601

Inaugural Parade
12 pm - 1:30 pm
Press Riser located at New Bern Place, across Wilmington St from the Capitol. More Details to come.

Sunday January 8, 2017

NC Executive Mansion Open House
2 pm - 4 pm
NC Executive Mansion
200 N Blount St.
Raleigh, NC 27601

