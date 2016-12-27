Cooper team reveals details for governor's swearing-in

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --Roy Cooper's transition team says a private ceremony will take place shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, where Cooper will be sworn in as governor.
The governor-elect will gather at the State Capitol with a small group of family, staff, and Secretary of State Elaine Marshall.
North Carolina Chief Justice Mark Martin will administer the oath of office.
The public swearing-in ceremony is Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. outside the State Archives Building in downtown Raleigh.
ABC11 will have live coverage of the swearing-in, the inauguration parade and the ball both on TV and online.
THE PUBLIC SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Friday January 6, 2017
Prayer Service
10 am - 11 am
First Baptist Church
101 S Wilmington St.
Raleigh, NC 27601
Saturday January 7, 2017
Pre-Ceremony Concert
8 am - 10 am
State Archives Building
109 E Jones St.
Raleigh, NC 27601
NC Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony
10 am - 11 am
State Archives Building
109 E Jones St.
Raleigh, NC 27601
Inaugural Parade
12 pm - 1:30 pm
Press Riser located at New Bern Place, across Wilmington St from the Capitol. More Details to come.
Sunday January 8, 2017
NC Executive Mansion Open House
2 pm - 4 pm
NC Executive Mansion
200 N Blount St.
Raleigh, NC 27601
