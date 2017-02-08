POLITICS

Governor Roy Cooper wins stay in fight over confirmation law

It's an apparent win for Gov. Roy Cooper in the fight over HB17. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Three North Carolina Superior Court judges have temporarily halted a new law that subjects Gov. Roy Cooper's Cabinet members to state Senate confirmation.

A tweet by House Speaker Tim Moore indicated the news wasn't welcomed by the NCGOP.



Governor Cooper also issued a statement:

"We need to put these partisan confirmation games behind us and get on with repealing HB2, raising teacher pay and getting better jobs for North Carolinians. The court is absolutely correct in their decision and should not be intimidated by threats from legislative leaders."

The judge's decision is only temporary. A full hearing on the preliminary injunction is set for Friday.

Cooper sued over the law last month, but asked the judicial panel to step in now because a Senate committee scheduled time Wednesday to ask questions of Larry Hall, Cooper's choice to run the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

An order being sought by Cooper would block the Senate from exercising the authority they claim at least until a further hearing set for Friday, when judges would weigh postponing the law's enforcement until an ultimate resolution of the court challenge.

The law was one of several provisions approved by the General Assembly just two weeks before Cooper took office that reduced or checked his powers as governor. The moves were criticized by Democrats as a partisan effort to undermine the authority of the governor and Cooper sued the legislative leaders.

RELATED: Cooper names Cabinet members for commerce, gov't operations

Legislative leaders say the confirmation law is sound and in line with a provision in the state Constitution subjecting gubernatorial nominees to the "advice and consent" of a majority of senators.

But Jim Phillips, one of Cooper's attorneys, told the judges that legislators misconstrued the constitutional authority to apply to the governor's department heads. In effect, the General Assembly is claiming authority "to in effect veto the governor's cabinet choices," Phillips said.

Cooper's top aides have warned that the governor's appointments would be forced under the law to waste a lot of time preparing for Senate hearings when they should be learning about state operations and ensuring things are running smoothly.

"There are multiple hearings and multiple votes for each Cabinet secretary" planned by the Senate, Phillips said.

Martin Warf, an attorney for Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, countered that Cooper can nominate, supervise and control his Cabinet officers, but the state Constitution specifically gives the Senate advice and consent powers.

"Who are we to question how they exercise that power?" Warf asked.

Another lawyer for the legislative leaders, Noah Huffstetler, said the confirmation process will be much less arduous than what Phillips has detailed.

Senate Republicans have said they are aiming only to determine in a public forum whether to determine whether Cooper's choices are capable of performing the job, lacked conflicts of interest and planned to follow the law.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

