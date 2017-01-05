The last-minute efforts of Republican lawmakers to limit the powers of North Carolina's incoming Democratic governor before he was sworn were back in court Thursday.A three-judge panel heard arguments in Raleigh about a law new Gov. Roy Cooper sued over before he took office on Sunday. After hearing arguments, the panel ruled in favor of blocking the law from taking effect until it decides its constitutionality.Cooper argues the law known as SB4 passed last month to strip him of the authority to oversee elections statewide is unconstitutional. GOP legislators say the law promotes bipartisanship. A temporary hold was put on enforcing the law pending the result of Thursday's hearing.At the hearing, Cooper attorney Jim Phillips said the law went too far by giving half of the combined panel's positions to the legislative leaders.But Noah Huffstetler, a lawyer for House and Senate leaders, said the election board always has been independent of the governor.The law merges the State Board of Elections and State Ethics Commission and splits appointment powers of the combined board between the governor and legislative leaders. The old law directed Cooper to make all election board appointments.A different 3-judge panel is also expected to hear arguments Friday on the new law known as HB17. That law takes power from Cooper and the State Board of Education and hands it to the new Republican State Superintendent.Whoever loses is expected to appeal to the North Carolina Supreme Court.