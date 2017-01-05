POLITICS

3-judge panel delays law passed by Republicans that takes some power from Governor Roy Cooper
EMBED </>More News Videos

The 3-judge panel heard arguments Thursday.

RALEIGH --
The last-minute efforts of Republican lawmakers to limit the powers of North Carolina's incoming Democratic governor before he was sworn were back in court Thursday.

A three-judge panel heard arguments in Raleigh about a law new Gov. Roy Cooper sued over before he took office on Sunday. After hearing arguments, the panel ruled in favor of blocking the law from taking effect until it decides its constitutionality.

Cooper argues the law known as SB4 passed last month to strip him of the authority to oversee elections statewide is unconstitutional. GOP legislators say the law promotes bipartisanship. A temporary hold was put on enforcing the law pending the result of Thursday's hearing.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

At the hearing, Cooper attorney Jim Phillips said the law went too far by giving half of the combined panel's positions to the legislative leaders.

But Noah Huffstetler, a lawyer for House and Senate leaders, said the election board always has been independent of the governor.

The law merges the State Board of Elections and State Ethics Commission and splits appointment powers of the combined board between the governor and legislative leaders. The old law directed Cooper to make all election board appointments.

A different 3-judge panel is also expected to hear arguments Friday on the new law known as HB17. That law takes power from Cooper and the State Board of Education and hands it to the new Republican State Superintendent.

Whoever loses is expected to appeal to the North Carolina Supreme Court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics2016 electionroy coopergeneral assemblyrepublicansdemocratsnorth carolina newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Cooper names Hooks as Secretary of Public Safety
North Carolina Governor's Inaugural Ball
Cooper headed for showdown with Republicans over Medicaid
ABC11 sits down with Roy and Kristen Cooper
More Politics
Top Stories
Winter storm warning issued ahead of expected snow
Person killed in Raleigh Falls of Neuse Road crash
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in Facebook Live torture case
2 killed, 3 hurt in Durham Freeway crash
Cooper names Hooks as Secretary of Public Safety
Fire extinguished on platform in Gulf of Mexico
Crews battle Fayetteville house fire; dog rescued
Show More
Police: Mom killed baby with phone charger cord
4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
Mercedes recalls about 48K SUVs to fix air bag sensor
Car slams into pole on Wade Avenue in Raleigh
Everything You Need to Know About Donald Trump's SEC Chair Pick
More News
Top Video
Winter storm warning issued ahead of expected snow
2 killed, 3 hurt in Durham Freeway crash
Durham start-up creates Obama's social media archive
Crews battle Fayetteville house fire; dog rescued
More Video