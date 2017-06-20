POLITICS

Cumberland County adult health and dental clinics discontinued under 2018 budget

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County Department of Public Health Adult Health Clinic and Dental Clinic will no longer see patients after July.

The changes follow Monday's approval of the Fiscal Year 2018 budget.

The health clinic, located at 1235 Ramsey Street, is required to provide patients a 30-day notice of closure and will continue to provide care to current patients until Thursday, July 20.

After that date, patients will have to find another medical care provider.

Cumberland HealthNET currently serves patients one day per week at the Public Health Center.

Under the new budget, $70,000 will be allotted to cover another day each week. HealthNET is accepting new patients who meet minimum enrollment criteria.

For more information about Cumberland HealthNET, call (910) 483-6869.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Patient medical records will be available at the Department of Public Health in the Medical Records section once the Adult Health Clinic is closed.

Patients may obtain copies of their medical records or have a copy sent to a physician of their choice. Written authorization is required to release medical information to another physician, call (910) 433-3857 for more information.

The Cumberland County Medication Assistance Program Pharmacy is not affected by this change.

The dental clinic will stop seeing patients on July 1.

Patients should check with local dental providers for emergency or routine dental care. Patients may also have the option of being seen at one of the following clinics, which provide care to uninsured individuals:

  • Stedman Family Dental Center, 6450 Clinton Rd., Stedman. The center offers services on a sliding fee scale. Call (910) 483-3150 for more information.


  • The Care Clinic, 239 Robeson St., Fayetteville. To schedule a new patient appointment, call (910) 485-0555 Mondays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Patients must be Cumberland County residents with a total household income of less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level.


Patient dental records will be available at the Department of Public Health in the Medical Records section once the Dental Clinic is closed.

Patients may obtain copies of their dental records or have a copy sent to a dentist of their choice by filling out an authorization of release form, call (910) 433-3857 for more information.

The 2018 budget allots $5,000 for dental screenings at Cumberland County Schools and $30,000 for possible partnership opportunities with dental providers to offer limited Dental Clinic hours or services for the uninsured.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicshealth carehealthcumberland county newsbudgetdentistFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Wake Co. passes budget, approves extra $5M for schools
NC budget agreement raises salaries, delays tax cuts
Trump thrusts US, Cuba back toward hostile relations
Landfills want to spray 'garbage juice' in the air?
More Politics
Top Stories
Mom who tried to smother child has medical background
Raleigh man found with marijuana macaroons, popcorn
NC man arrested for assaulting handicapped woman
Tropical Storm Cindy expected in Gulf
High surf danger means another day of NC beach warnings
North Carolina burglary suspect beaten by homeowner
Police: Man critically injured in chainsaw attack
Show More
Rest home residents forced out by fire
Where is Andrea Yates now? Peek inside her secluded life
US sends bombers in show of force against N.Korea
Homeowner tapes up man who broke in
Storms bring flash flood threat to central NC
More News
Photos
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
More Photos