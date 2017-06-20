FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --The Cumberland County Department of Public Health Adult Health Clinic and Dental Clinic will no longer see patients after July.
The changes follow Monday's approval of the Fiscal Year 2018 budget.
The health clinic, located at 1235 Ramsey Street, is required to provide patients a 30-day notice of closure and will continue to provide care to current patients until Thursday, July 20.
After that date, patients will have to find another medical care provider.
Cumberland HealthNET currently serves patients one day per week at the Public Health Center.
Under the new budget, $70,000 will be allotted to cover another day each week. HealthNET is accepting new patients who meet minimum enrollment criteria.
For more information about Cumberland HealthNET, call (910) 483-6869.
Patient medical records will be available at the Department of Public Health in the Medical Records section once the Adult Health Clinic is closed.
Patients may obtain copies of their medical records or have a copy sent to a physician of their choice. Written authorization is required to release medical information to another physician, call (910) 433-3857 for more information.
The Cumberland County Medication Assistance Program Pharmacy is not affected by this change.
The dental clinic will stop seeing patients on July 1.
Patients should check with local dental providers for emergency or routine dental care. Patients may also have the option of being seen at one of the following clinics, which provide care to uninsured individuals:
- Stedman Family Dental Center, 6450 Clinton Rd., Stedman. The center offers services on a sliding fee scale. Call (910) 483-3150 for more information.
- The Care Clinic, 239 Robeson St., Fayetteville. To schedule a new patient appointment, call (910) 485-0555 Mondays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Patients must be Cumberland County residents with a total household income of less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level.
Patient dental records will be available at the Department of Public Health in the Medical Records section once the Dental Clinic is closed.
Patients may obtain copies of their dental records or have a copy sent to a dentist of their choice by filling out an authorization of release form, call (910) 433-3857 for more information.
The 2018 budget allots $5,000 for dental screenings at Cumberland County Schools and $30,000 for possible partnership opportunities with dental providers to offer limited Dental Clinic hours or services for the uninsured.