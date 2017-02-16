'Day Without Immigrants' protests being held across US

Crowd growing at Compare Foods... we're told a couple hundreds of businesses in the triangle are closed today for "A Day Without Immigrants" pic.twitter.com/EDDSte4IDD — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) February 16, 2017

One of the many signs at the One Day Without Immigrants rally at Moore Square in Downtown Raleigh. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/SKrer0LsWc — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) February 16, 2017

Immigrants across the Triangle area are taking part in a nationwide protest Thursday against recent policies put in place by the Trump administration.Organizers for "A Day Without Immigrants" urged immigrants across the U.S. to miss work, skip class and not shop to show the country just how important they are to America's economy.They say the protests are in response to President Donald Trump's pledges to increase deportation, build a wall along the U.S. and Mexican border, and his proposed but legally stalled travel ban.At Compare Foods off Roxboro Street in Durham, doors that automatically open remained shut Thursday.A large crowd gathered outside holding signs supporting immigrants."I'm disappointed because I can't shop, but I'm very proud of them trying to take a stand for what they believe is right," offered one customer.Over in Raleigh, an immigrant support rally was held in Moore Square.In New Mexico, a state with a large percentage of Hispanic residents, school officials worry that hundreds of students may skip class.The organizers of "A Day Without Immigrants" have also planned actions in cities such as Washington, Philadelphia, Boston, and Austin, Texas.