POLITICS

'Day Without Immigrants' protests being held across US

A large crowd gathered at Compare Foods off Roxboro Street in Durham (WTVD photo/Jim Schumacher)

By and DeJuan Hoggard
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Immigrants across the Triangle area are taking part in a nationwide protest Thursday against recent policies put in place by the Trump administration.

Organizers for "A Day Without Immigrants" urged immigrants across the U.S. to miss work, skip class and not shop to show the country just how important they are to America's economy.

They say the protests are in response to President Donald Trump's pledges to increase deportation, build a wall along the U.S. and Mexican border, and his proposed but legally stalled travel ban.

At Compare Foods off Roxboro Street in Durham, doors that automatically open remained shut Thursday.

A large crowd gathered outside holding signs supporting immigrants.



"I'm disappointed because I can't shop, but I'm very proud of them trying to take a stand for what they believe is right," offered one customer.

Over in Raleigh, an immigrant support rally was held in Moore Square.



In New Mexico, a state with a large percentage of Hispanic residents, school officials worry that hundreds of students may skip class.

The organizers of "A Day Without Immigrants" have also planned actions in cities such as Washington, Philadelphia, Boston, and Austin, Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
politicsimmigrationprotestPresident Donald Trumpdeportationeconomy
