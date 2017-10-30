POLITICS

DC court bars Trump from reversing transgender troops policy

President Donald Trump speaks at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON --
A federal court in Washington is barring President Donald Trump from changing the government's policy on military service by transgender people.

Trump announced in an August memo that he intended to reverse course on a 2016 policy that allowed troops to serve openly as transgender individuals. He said he would order a return to the policy prior to June 2016, under which service members could be discharged for being transgender.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote Monday that transgender members of the military who had sued over the change were likely to win their lawsuit and barred the Trump administration from reversing course.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumplgbtu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Judge denies motion to dismiss Bergdahl case
Trump responds to arrests of top aides in Russian probe
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
Democrat running for mayor says southeast Raleigh gyms "don't have air conditioning"
More Politics
Top Stories
Trump responds to arrests of top aides in Russian probe
SUV crashes into tanker in Johnston County
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of sexual advance on 14-year-old
Mom who beat girl for incorrect Bible verses gets prison
Police: Boy jumps from overpass onto car, kills driver
GoDurham giving fare-free rides on Election Day
Season's first snow in NC bring delays, power outages
Education Dept. could scale back help on student loans
Show More
Girls detail how counselor allegedly molested them
2 refs refuse to work high school game after anthem protest
Judge denies motion to dismiss Bergdahl case
Las Vegas shooting victim still fighting to recover
Fayetteville VAMC invites Veterans to open house
More News
Photos
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
PHOTOS: Rescuing big cats in Chatham County
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
More Photos