Despite the ongoing constitutional showdown between Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican lawmakers over confirming his cabinet, 80 percent of the governor's cabinet is already sworn in and on the job.Erik Hooks took his oath on January 5, becoming Cooper's Secretary of the Department of Public Safety. Days later, a winter storm struck the state. Hooks was tasked with coordinating the Highway Patrol's response."It's been extremely busy, Hooks said. "We hit the ground running."But Hooks has been running on two different tracks. He and the governor's seven other cabinet picks assumed their positions heading the state's top agencies, despite the newly-passed GOP-backed law requiring Cooper's appointees be approved by the Senate."I have spoken with members of the Senate. But my goal was for them to get to know me," Hooks said.While Hooks and the others make courtesy calls in the senate, their boss, Cooper, is suing to get the courts to stop the confirmation process in its tracks. He's arguing the hearings are an unconstitutional check on his powers.Last night, a three-judge panel agreed -- temporarily blocking the hearings that were slated to start Wednesday morning. Cooper's first nominee slated to undergo confirmation, former Durham State Rep. Larry Hall, did not attend.Republicans are outraged."You have the judiciary trying to overstep into the role and you have the judges wanting to be legislators. That's not proper," said House Speaker Tim Moore."The court was absolutely correct in its ruling," Gov. Cooper reacting to the temporary restraining order. "We need to set aside these partisan confirmation hearing games and get to work on the issues that the people sent us here to do."Meantime, the new DPS secretary -- with a massive state agency to run -- says he's focused on the job at hand, and not the squabble between Jones Street and the Executive Mansion."It's not a distraction to me," Hooks said. "I have to maintain some laser-like focus on some very important issues and those are what guide me in my day to day work."The confirmation fight will be back in court Friday when judges decide whether to further delay the hearings until they can have a full trial on the issue.