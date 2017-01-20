Durham demonstrators hold downtown protest of Trump

In Durham's CCB Plaza, some demonstrators came out Friday afternoon and evening in protest of the presidential inauguration.Protesters held signs and chanted about women's rights, LGBT issues, Islamaphobia, and the Black Lives Matter movement.Demonstrators said they welcome the opportunity to speak up because they can."I mean Donald Trump is not going to hear what's happening in Durham," said protester Woody Holliman. "But if this happens on a small scale all across the country, eventually it will inspire people to continue other forms of resistance. It's hard to know where it will get traction but we all have to start somewhere."Trump wasn't the only protest target -- demonstrators were chanting against his election season rival, Hillary Clinton, too, saying she comes from the same team of "Wall Street tools."Durham's protest was enthusiastic, but peaceful, unlike in Washington, DC where at least 217 people were arrested for rioting while a burning limousine sent clouds of black smoke into the sky during Trump's procession.Six officers suffered minor injuries in D.C.