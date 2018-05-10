Durham leaders take first step in deciding future of Confederate monuments

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Durham leaders took the first step Thursday in deciding the future of Confederate monuments in the city and county.
A 12-member city and county committee on Confederate monuments and memorials met for the first time.
The committee was formed int he wake of the toppling of the Confederate statue outside the old courthouse last summer.
Committee co-chair Charmaine McKissick Melton says the real goal of the committee is to make recommendations and listen to the community.