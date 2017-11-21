POLITICS

Durham spends $20,000 on new logo

Durham's old and new logos

DURHAM (WTVD) --
The City of Durham has a new logo.

The redesign drops "CITY OF MEDICINE" and "1869" - the year the city was founded.

The text font is also slightly different and is now blue instead of black.

Unlike the exclusively vertical design of the old logo, there is now horizontal version.

The new logo cost Durham $20,000. That's significantly less than Raleigh's new design which came with a $226,000 price tag.

