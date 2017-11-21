Durham spends $20,000 on new logo

DURHAM (WTVD) --The City of Durham has a new logo.
The redesign drops "CITY OF MEDICINE" and "1869" - the year the city was founded.
The text font is also slightly different and is now blue instead of black.
Unlike the exclusively vertical design of the old logo, there is now horizontal version.
The new logo cost Durham $20,000. That's significantly less than Raleigh's new design which came with a $226,000 price tag.
RELATED: Think you can design a better logo for Raleigh? Here's your chance
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD