Durham to have new mayor for first time in 16 years

For the first time in 16 years, the City of Durham is holding an election for mayor without Bill Bell's name on the ballot. Bell is retiring from public life and leaves behind a city dramatically different than it was when he took office in 2001.The Durham mayoral race seems less combative than Raleigh's mayoral race between Nancy McFarlane and Charles Francis.Durham businessman Farad Ali and City Councilman Steve Schewel say they are both friends and fond of each other.Among the issues in the campaign, the candidates have focused on crime and community policing, affordable housing, and the individual style they would bring to the job.