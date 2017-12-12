POLITICS

Wake County Commissioner Jessica Holmes' roller coaster year in politics has landed at the top

Wake County commissioner Jessica Holmes explains her hopes for the county's future (WTVD)

By
WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
It's been 53 weeks since Jessica Holmes, the youngest person ever elected to the Wake County Board of Commissioners, suddenly resigned.

No one knew it was coming. Then, 24 hours later, she took it back and kept her seat.

Last week brought another surprising turn in Holmes' three-year tenure in county government; the board she once wanted to leave had now elected her its chairperson.

She is the youngest African-American woman to chair the board and only the fourth in its history.

In an exclusive interview with ABC11, Holmes reflects on her roller coaster year, her regrets and her hopes, and vision for her tenure as leader of Wake County government.

