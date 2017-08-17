POLITICS

FACT CHECK: Viral photo doesn't show 'antifa' beating cop

(Twitter)

A widely spread photo that appears to show an anti-fascist activist beating a police officer is a doctored image.

The image showing a man wielding a club and wearing an "antifa" jacket while standing over a downed officer was widely shared after the deadly violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The image has been circulating for several months among those opposed to the antifa movement, which is comprised of far-left-leaning militant groups that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

The image is actually a Getty Images photo taken during a 2009 protest of police in Athens, Greece. An antifa logo was apparently digitally added to the demonstrator's jacket.

Anti-fascists were among hundreds of demonstrators who descended on Charlottesville to oppose the rally. A demonstrator was killed when a driver intentionally drove into a crowd.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicscharlottesville demonstrations
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
4th person charged in destruction of Durham Confederate statue
Permit for KKK cross burning atop Stone Mountain denied
In NC, local officials can't remove Confederate memorials
More Politics
Top Stories
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
More anti-Confederacy arrests in Durham ahead of hearing
2 families, 2 missing daughters, 2 sets of remains, both fighting for closure
Father accused of leaving his 5 children alone to work
Apex man facing charges in popular brewery robbery
Diamond ring lost years ago found on misshaped carrot
Fayetteville woman needs help after bank seizes handicap van
No Powerball winner, jackpot now grows to $510 million!
Show More
School districts consider Confederate name changes
Man dies after bizarre chase, standoff in California
In Raleigh, hundreds pledge to 'stand up against hate'
Chapel Hill Police: Man tried to abduct students from Franklin Street school
Durham Police investigating after 16-year-old shot
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protesters march in Durham, tear down Confederate statue
PHOTOS: Charlottesville Confederate monument protest
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
More Photos