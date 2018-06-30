POLITICS

Families Belong Together demonstrators denounce family separation around America: PHOTOS

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wls"><span>WLS</span></div><span class="caption-text">Thousands marched in downtown Chicago Saturday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policy. (WLS)</span></div>
In major cities and tiny towns, marchers gathered across America, moved by accounts of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, in the latest act of mass resistance against President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

More than 700 planned marches drew hundreds of thousands of people across the country, from immigrant-friendly cities like New York and Los Angeles to conservative Appalachia and Indiana to the front lawn of a Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas, near a detention center where migrant children were being held in cages.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationimmigration reformu.s. & worldprotestpeace march
POLITICS
Protesters denounce family separation in cities around the country
SPLC: NC house candidate believes 'God is a Racist and a White Supremacist'
Putin, Trump to have summit in Helsinki on July 16
How a new Supreme Court justice gets on the bench
Justice Anthony Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: Rocky Mount man dies after aggravated assault
Police investigating after car crashes into Fayetteville antique store
Protesters denounce family separation in cities around the country
Oldest man in US becomes identity theft victim
Mother warns other parents after baby dies from choking on balloon
Neighbors call police on 12-year-old boy cutting grass
20-year-old man arrested in connection with Sanford Latin Dance Studio shooting
Driver who felt 'guilty' pays parking ticket after 44 years
Show More
Passengers allowed back into Terminal 1 after small fire at RDU restaurant
Polk Correctional Institution inmate dies after setting cell on fire
Car crashes into telephone pole in Durham overnight
22-year-old dead after car crashes into tree during police chase
Johnston County deputies investigating overnight house fire
More News