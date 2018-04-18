FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --The Fayetteville city council is just steps closer to removing embattled councilman Tyrone Williams.
On Wednesday afternoon, the council voted unanimously to draft a resolution to initiate the amotion process.
Williams is under investigation after allegedly asking Prince Charles Hotel developer Jordan Jones for $15,000 in exchange for handling a favor with a property's title.
Williams has refused to step down.
He said Monday night that he has done nothing wrong.
PCH Partner Jordan Jones has said little regarding the investigation but he sat down with ABC11 in an exclusive interview where he said that despite the shakeup, PCH and the downtown development plans surrounding the stadium are "full steam ahead."